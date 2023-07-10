StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
