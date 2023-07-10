StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 20.3 %

SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

