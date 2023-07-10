StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

