StockNews.com Lowers MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.