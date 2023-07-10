StockNews.com Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 279,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

