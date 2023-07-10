StockNews.com Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILFree Report) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILFree Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 279,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.