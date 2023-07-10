Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $130.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

