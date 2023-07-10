TD Securities Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$210.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $136.73 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.