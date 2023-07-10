Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $17,534.33 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

