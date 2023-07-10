Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.88. The firm has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

