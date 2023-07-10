Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Tesla by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $276.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.