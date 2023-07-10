Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.70 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

