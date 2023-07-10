TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11% TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 2.11 $10.85 million $0.24 93.75 TH International $146.59 million 0.80 -$110.36 million N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than TH International.

Summary

Portillo’s beats TH International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s



Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About TH International



TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

