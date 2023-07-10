Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

Tharisa stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.