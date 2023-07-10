The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $29.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.
AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
AES Trading Down 0.0 %
AES stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. AES has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.89.
Institutional Trading of AES
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
