The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $242.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.81. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

