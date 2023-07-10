The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

