The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 4.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

PGR opened at $131.26 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

