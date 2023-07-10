The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $21.12 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

