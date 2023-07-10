The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.