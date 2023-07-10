The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.8% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

SO opened at $70.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

