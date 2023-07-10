Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 12th.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of THTX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
