Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTC. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toro has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

