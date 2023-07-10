Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TD. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

NYSE:TD opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

