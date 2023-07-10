TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

