Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Buys $81,210.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman acquired 3,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TY stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.91.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
