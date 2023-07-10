Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Buys $81,210.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman acquired 3,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TY stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

