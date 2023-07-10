Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Trimble by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

