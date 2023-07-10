Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

