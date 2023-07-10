uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

