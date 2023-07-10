United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

