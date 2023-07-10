United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $584,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

