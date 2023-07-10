United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.