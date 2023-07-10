United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 5.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $179.76 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

