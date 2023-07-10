Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

