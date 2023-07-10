Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 216.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,718,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,972,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.