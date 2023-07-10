Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

