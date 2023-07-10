Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

