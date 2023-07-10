Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

