Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

