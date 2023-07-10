Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

