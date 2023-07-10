Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 800.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.