Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $634.00

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 624 ($7.92), with a volume of 110340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.69).

Victoria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 555.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.62. The company has a market cap of £717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

