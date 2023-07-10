Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $75.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.