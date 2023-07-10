Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 385 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

