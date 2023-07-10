Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 461 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 21,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,802,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 134,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of ABT opened at $106.49 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

