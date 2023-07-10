Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARR. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.
NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
