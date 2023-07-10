Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARR. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

