Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

WHG stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

