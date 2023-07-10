WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.