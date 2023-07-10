Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $896,658.36 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $896,658.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

WOR opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.30. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

