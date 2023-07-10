Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $40.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,561.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

