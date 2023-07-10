Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 456,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 93,218 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $167.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

